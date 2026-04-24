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Pool Villas for sale in Keratea, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a …
$3,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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