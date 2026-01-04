Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Keratea, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Keratea, Greece
Villa 1 room
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
🏡 Luxurious Stone Detached House 347 sq.m. with Panoramic View – Keratea Sakka In th…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go