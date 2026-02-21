Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Keratea, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$342,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go