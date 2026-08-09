Apartments for sale in Keratea, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Keratea, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Keratea 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
$244,727
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$336,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go