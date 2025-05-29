Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kefallonia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are located…
$782,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go