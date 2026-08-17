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Townhouses for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

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Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are loca…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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