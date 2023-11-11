UAE
Land
Kefallonia Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land is located in the Lecheo area
€880,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
176 000 m²
An exclusive property is offered for sale - the uninhabited island of Sofia as part of the g…
€5,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
580 m²
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€74,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€110,000
Recommend
