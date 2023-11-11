Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land is located in the Lecheo area
€880,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
€1,20M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 176 000 m²
An exclusive property is offered for sale - the uninhabited island of Sofia as part of the g…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
€750,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 580 m²
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
€450,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
€500,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
€420,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
€500,000
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€74,500
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€110,000
Plot of land in Fiskardo, Greece
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
€250,000
Plot of land in Thiramonas, Greece
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€120,000
Plot of land in Faraklata, Greece
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€110,000
