Cottages for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Kouvalata, Greece
Cottage
Kouvalata, Greece
Area 40 m²
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Svoronata, Greece
Cottage
Svoronata, Greece
Area 219 m²
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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