Hotels for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

сommercial property
5 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Hotel with sea view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
€2,70M
Hotel with city view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale is a building of 165 sq.m in Kefalonia. The windows offer city views. The facility …
€325,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 320 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 320 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The hotel is locat…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Price on request
