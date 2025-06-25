Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Office 49 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 49 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 49 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in the very cen…
$464
per month
Office 120 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 120 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ756). Another …
$841
per month
Office 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 35 sq.m. on the 1st floor with an elevato…
Price on request
Office 200 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 200 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Office of 200 sq.m. on the 1st floor with electric heating. It consists of 1…
$2,313
per month
Office 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: For rent Office 60sq.m. facade on the 3rd floor of a building in …
$347
per month
Office 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent, bright Office 40 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 1 space. T…
$421
per month
Office 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 30 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a very central location. It con…
$263
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. in very good condition, in the most central part of…
$631
per month
Office 250 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 250 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ770). Another …
$841
per month
Office 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 35 sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
$421
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. on the 2nd floor without elevator, in a very centra…
$274
per month
Office 67 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 67 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 67 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in a very ce…
$754
per month
Office 70 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 70 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
$578
per month
