Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala Municipality
58
Kavala
54
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
59 properties total found
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market. The gro…
$1,367
per month
Leave a request
Office 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 35 sq.m. on the 1st floor with an elevato…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Krenides, Greece
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
BUILDING OF 2000 sq.m. on 4 levels. Main store of 500 sq.m. ground floor and 500 sq.m. loft …
$2,629
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. of facade on the ground floor with central oil…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 400 m² in Krenides, Greece
Commercial property 400 m²
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Business building for rent in Lidia, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 1.000€ (Listing No MZ…
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 40 sq.m. frontage on the ground floor in a central part of the…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Office 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 30 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a very central location. It con…
$263
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market, on one …
$526
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for rent 95 sq.m. in a very central point of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the marke…
$421
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Kavala, Center: Central STORE for rent in a very privileged location, 40 sq m +40 basement +…
$2,103
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 85 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 85sq.m. with a facade of 3m. on the ground floor (3 levels) in…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 850€ (Listing No ΝΠ759). Another p…
$894
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 94 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 94 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent located in a very central part of the market. It consists of 3…
$1,302
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 100 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the mark…
$631
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 50 sq.m. facade located in a very central part of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 26 sq.m. facade located on a pedestrian street in a very north…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER SHOP FOR RENT 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists of…
$2,103
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 41 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 41 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Rent a shop located in the center of Kavala in one of the most commercial dramas in the city…
$526
per month
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent, bright Office 40 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 1 space. T…
$421
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No ΝΠ767). Anoth…
$368
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 105 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 105 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 105 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,480
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 86 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 86 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 43sq.m. plus 43sq.m. loft legal. Located in a very central poi…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Office 250 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 250 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ770). Another …
$841
per month
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 120 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ756). Another …
$841
per month
Leave a request
Office 49 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 49 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 49 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in the very cen…
$421
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 500 m² in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Warehouse 500 m²
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 500 m²
N. Kavalas, Eleftheroupolis: 500 SQM SHOP FOR RENT, GROUND FLOOR WITH 150 SQM BASEMENT WITH …
$4,206
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 74 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 74 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.150€ (Listing No ΝΠ459). Another…
$1,189
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 20 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 20 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store of 20 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the building there. …
$210
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 135 m² in Nea Karvali, Greece
Warehouse 135 m²
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Store for rent in Nea Karvali, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No 2331). Anoth…
$315
per month
Leave a request