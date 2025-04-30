Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

95 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for rent in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 220€ per night(Lis…
$231
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: For your Summer vacations 80 sq.m. apartment for rent. fully furnished an…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
DAILY Lease 100 €. It hosts 4-5 PEOPLE SUMMER HOUSE for vacations apartment of 60 sq.m. in N…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Studio of 47 sq.m. on the 1st floor of an apartment building VERY C…
$94
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 7
Kavala, Center (7th Division): AVAILABLE from October 15 to June 15. FURNISHED Apartment for…
$578
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 170. HOSPITALS 5 PERSONS. LUXURY APARTMENT FOR RENT IN N.IRAKLEITSA, BEYOND TH…
$178
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, 7hs Merarxias: Lease from 1 OCTOBER - 30 June 2023. Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. on the…
$368
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 120. HOSTES AS 6 PERSONS. ENJOY YOUR VACATIONS IN NATURE IN A UNIQUE TREATED E…
$126
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. 50 sq.m. studio for rent by t…
$105
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6
DAILY LEASING:   JULY - AUGUST € 170, JUNE € 130 HOSΤES AS 5 PERSONS.   Holiday rental apa…
$178
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Newly built maisonettes 33 sq.m. near the sea. They consist of a …
$131
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, NEAR the Center (KAMARES): For rent, fully furnished two-room Studio 50 sq.m. on the…
$375
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent FURNISHED Studio 50sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consist…
$454
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: For rent by DAILY LEASE Apartment 120 sq.m. on the 1st floo…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Souyoulou: Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. for rent. on the 3rd floor with elevator. It co…
$315
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Paraskevi:AVAILABLE FROM 1/10/25. For rent bright Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
$541
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 40 sq.m. in the very center of Kavala on the 2nd floor with …
$284
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 100. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 50 METERS F…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
SEZON 3000€ HOSES 4 PERSONS For rent apartment of 60 sq.m. in Nea Peramos, Kavala, for the s…
$73
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$84
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$189
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Vyronas: Apartment for rent 85sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$479
per month
1 room apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Palio: For rent with DAILY RENT 120 € for summer holidays Lux apartment 70 sq.m., ac…
$126
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Potamoudia: For rent renovated Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor with individual heati…
$374
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. on the raised ground floor with individual heati…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent from 1/7/2025, a 55 sq m apartment located on the 1st floor of a…
$460
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
DAILY LEASE 80 €. PERSONS 5-6 PERSONS. NEW APARTMENT FOR RENT FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED W…
$84
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$356
per month
