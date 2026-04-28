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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Katsikas, Greece

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Villa in Katsikas, Greece
Villa
Katsikas, Greece
Area 435 m²
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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