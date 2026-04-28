Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Katsikas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Katsikas, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Katsikas, Greece
Villa
Katsikas, Greece
Area 435 m²
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go