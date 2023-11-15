Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Katsikas

Lands for sale in Katsikas, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Neokesaria, Greece
Plot of land
Neokesaria, Greece
ID: #W244 - Ioannina Prefecture, Pamvotida: FOR SALE inclining plot 300sqm with facade lengt…
€35,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir