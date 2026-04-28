Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Katsikas
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Katsikas, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Katsikas, Greece
Cottage
Katsikas, Greece
Area 87 m²
For Sale – Detached House in Drosochori, Ioannina For sale in the beautiful area of Dros…
$259,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go