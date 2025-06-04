Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandreia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kassandreia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$558,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go