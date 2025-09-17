Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kassandreia, Greece

3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$585,220
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$351,132
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$327,723
