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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kassandreia, Greece

2 BHK
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2 bedroom apartment in Kassandreia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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