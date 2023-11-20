Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Karystos, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
Area 850 m²
€90,000
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,40M
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 116000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . PARCEL TOTAL SURFACE CONDITIONS 116…
€800,000
Plot of land in Karystos, Greece
Plot of land
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 360 sq.m is located in Karistos area
€85,000
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 42 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The plot is located on the island of Evia, in the municipality of Karystos, in the village Grampia
€300,000
