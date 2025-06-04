Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Karystos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Karystos, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Karystos, Greece
4 room apartment
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$341,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go