Townhouses for sale in Karitsa, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
