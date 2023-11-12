Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Karitsa, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5859 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€430,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€225,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 43500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€2,80M
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 980 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€180,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
€140,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€80,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€130,000
