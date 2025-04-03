Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Karitsa, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platanakia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$88,718
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$167,944
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
