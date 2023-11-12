Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Karitsa, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€230,000
