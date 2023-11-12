Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Karitsa

Commercial real estate in Karitsa, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is afour-storey building with a total area of 525 sq.m. The building is located in …
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€580,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€100,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 289 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€180,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir