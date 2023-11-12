Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Karitsa
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Karitsa, Greece

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€194,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€194,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€138,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€123,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€122,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir