Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Karditsa Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Mountain view in Karitsa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Mountain view
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes