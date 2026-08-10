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Residential properties for sale in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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