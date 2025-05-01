Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kardia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kardia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$474,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go