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Garden villas in Kardia, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
The detached house is approximately 260 sq.m. and is located in Kardia, Thessaloniki. It has…
$1,15M
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