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Pool Townhouses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 279 m²
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$796,565
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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