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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 279 m²
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$796,565
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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