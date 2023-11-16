Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Kalyvia Thorikou

Lands for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€160,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€685,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€570,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23688 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€6,50M
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
€180,000
Plot of land in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 957 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€400,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
€96,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
€861,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifie…
€620,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Markopoulo area, on the most central street of the area
€450,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Kalyvia Thorikou
€130,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir