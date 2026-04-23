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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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