Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$303,442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$177,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go