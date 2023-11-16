Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
€420,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
€360,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 2 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
€300,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
€260,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Code: 1185 - Lagonisi SOLD Maisonette of total surface of 119 sq.m. 2 levels. Consists of 2 …
€260,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
ID: 1184 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette with a total area of 130 sq.m. 2 levels.…
€270,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
ID: 1182 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total surface of 108 sq.m. 2 levels. …
€260,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
€330,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
ID: 1179 - Lagonisi For sale newly built Maisonette of total surface of 157 sq.m. 2 levels. …
€380,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
ID: 1178 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences of tot…
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
ID: 1177 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total area 118 sqm in a luxury reside…
€290,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
ID: 1174 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences of …
€350,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
ID: 1173 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
ID: 1172 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
ID: 1171 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences in …
€270,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
ID: 1168 - Lagonissi SOLD Maisonette in a luxurious residential complex of Leonitica with wo…
€255,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€150,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€257,000
