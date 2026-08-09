Apartments for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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Apartments in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$303,442
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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