Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Kalmynos Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Livadia, Greece
Plot of land
Livadia, Greece
Area 9 239 m²
ID: 1314- ASTYPALEA-Mesa Vathy Area For sale is a seafront plot of 9.239 sq.m., there is a b…
€800,000
Plot of land in Lipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Lipsi, Greece
Area 2 392 m²
Ref: 1136 - For sale Lipsi land total area 2392 sq.m. SUITABLE FOR FURNITURE erection APARTM…
€200,000
Plot of land in Grigos, Greece
Plot of land
Grigos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 16 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16135 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has building permission of…
€4,50M
Plot of land in Arginonta, Greece
Plot of land
Arginonta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€680,000
Plot of land in Telendos, Greece
Plot of land
Telendos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 688 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The land has a sea view. The plot of land …
€150,000
Plot of land in Grigos, Greece
Plot of land
Grigos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located on the island of PatmosSome description
€1,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir