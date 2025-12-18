Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalmynos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Astypalaia
4
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$279,144
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 square meters on the Dodecanese Islands. The co…
$311,125
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$312,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$279,144
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go