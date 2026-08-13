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Residential properties for sale in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$277,402
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