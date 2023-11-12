Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kalmynos Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grigos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms in Kampos, Greece
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms
Kampos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consis…
€190,000

Properties features in Kalmynos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir