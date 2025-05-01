Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kallithea, Greece

12 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of t…
$106,167
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$315,105
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
$365,310
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 229 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$333,998
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
$391,142
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$313,123
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,123
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$333,998
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house c…
$245,861
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$577,271
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$266,155
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$277,636
