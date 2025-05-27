Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kallithea, Greece

1 BHK
56
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
9
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$297,467
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$73,062
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,354
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$78,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 6th…
$500,997
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Maisonette apartments on the ground and first floor, 77 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$558,342
Leave a request
