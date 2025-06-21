Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kallithea Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kallithea Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesaio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesaio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$460,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kallithea Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go