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Terraced Houses for sale in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Crete, set on a 1,600 m² plot, wit a private pool, and a shared tennis court – 1/6 …
$92,212
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Properties features in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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