Greek residence permit

About the program

Obtaining residence permit in Greece within 3 months by purchasing real estate.

Greece Golden Visa Programme — the most popular programme for obtaining residence permit in Europe. You will definitely receive a residence permit within 2-4 months after purchasing a real estate and applying for a residence permit. This type of residence permit does not provide access to the labor market, but enables its holder to act as an employer and a founder of a legal entity.

The ongoing state program grants third-country nationals (countries that are not members of the European Union) the right to obtain a residence permit under a simplified procedure, provides assistance in prompt implementation of plans for integration into the European community and allows to create a “second string”.

The key benefits are: entry into the country even when borders are closed for tourists, residency in Greece without a time limit, the chance to acquire European citizenship, visa-free entry to Schengen zone and many other countries. Unlike other types of residence permits, the total duration of your stay in Greece is not taken into account when extending residence permit of this type.

Detailed description of the residence permit program at the link https://hpr.gr/goldenvisa.php?&locale=en_US

Why is Greece Golden Visa so timely?