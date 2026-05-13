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Beachfront villas in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Veria Municipality
19
Alexandria Municipality
3
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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 12 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 900 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,90M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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