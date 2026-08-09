Villas for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
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14 properties total found
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$968,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 1 168 m²
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$765,518
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 580 m²
Luxury villa for sale in a quiet area of Plagiari, with a total area of 580 sq.m. The villa …
$1,26M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 12 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 900 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 343 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$6,28M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 610 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$678,907
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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