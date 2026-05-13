Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Imathia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Townhouses with pool for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Veria Municipality
18
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$590,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go