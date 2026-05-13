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Seaview Townhouses in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Veria Municipality
18
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$236,142
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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