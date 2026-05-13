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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
18
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$419,152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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